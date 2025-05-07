OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee Area Development Corporation is adding $2.6 million in renovations to the town's business complex. The project is located off U.S. Highway 75 along Fairgrounds Road.

Once finished, it will be available for manufacturing or industrial businesses to purchase or lease.

WATCH: Locals hope for job opportunities with $2.6M investment in Okmulgee

$2.6M in renovations coming to Okmulgee Business Complex

Joseph Reyes, an Okmulgee native, said the area has been needing a boost in development

"We need more jobs over there, there are a lot of people that drive out of town, you know, an hour and a half away to go work," said Reyes.

KJRH

The OADC planned to add the final touches to the 80-acre plot of land. Executive Director Deb Marshall said they need to install stormwater channels to prevent flooding and a separate railroad access into the complex. Jaquan Buyckes, who also lives in the area, said he's all for it.

"It would be amazing for people to have opportunities here in their hometown," said Buyckes

Marshall said they were given a U.S. Economic Development Administration grant to pay for the project. She said this will create about 175 new jobs for Okmulgee. Buyckes said he has questions about the plan.

"What kinds of business are coming, so like people need to know what kind of business are coming, so that way when it's here they can get ready," said Buyckes.

KJRH

2 News asked Marshall what businesses could be coming to Okmulgee.

"So we don't have any companies right now that have purchased land or are ready to move in, but we have been in conversation with several of them," said Marshall.

Marshall said that due to confidentiality, she could not reveal which ones yet. Regardless, Buyckes said he was ready for improvements to his hometown.

"New opportunity, you know, to have a fresh start at something new that's coming to town," said Buyckes.

To learn more about the Okmulgee Area Development Corporation, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

