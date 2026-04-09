13 mile Gilcrease trail would begin to address several issues found in Neighborhood Conditions Index findings

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa broke ground on a new 13-mile trail for residents as part of the Gilcrease Museum, with construction continuing.

The $3.5 million project is a partnership between the Tulsa Bike Club, the University of Tulsa, and the City of Tulsa.

This isn't the first time that 2 News Oklahoma has covered the trail.

Clifton Haskin told you when the trail was announced.

Local News 400-acre trail coming near Tulsa's Gilcrease Museum Clifton Haskin

Mike Roberts said he’s lived in north Tulsa for 15 years.

He said he thinks the trail will contribute more to the community.

“We'll definitely go walk it," said Roberts. "I don't know about riding a bike, but we'll definitely go walking.”

FLORES: “Do you think that this is a good addition to the community? Is this something that this part of town needs?”

ROBERTS: “Yes, I think so. You know, anything to get the neighbors out and interact with one another. You know, a lot of times we go to the store, come home, close the door, and you know, you don't need to see the neighbors. So you know, anything to get us together would be a good thing.”

According to the city’s Neighborhood Conditions Index findings, the Gilcrease Hills district in north Tulsa has a low score when it comes to these two things: proximity to parks with a lower score of 1.6 and proximity to trails, coming in at an even lower score of 0.8.

The trail is expected to open to residents in early 2027.

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