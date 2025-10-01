OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s DPS chief, Tim Tipton updated the media on Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s efforts within Operation Guardian.

It’s the agency’s partnership with ICE, to enforce immigration laws in Oklahoma.

WATCH: 120 ARRESTED: OHP talks Operation Guardian efforts

120 ARRESTED: OHP talks Operation Guardian efforts

Recently, during a 48-hour campaign, troopers camped out on Interstate 40, along Oklahoma’s western border with Texas. Troopers encountered more than 500 people, most of whom were driving commercial trucks, coming through the port of entry. Troopers turned 120 people over to ICE agents.

“Probably where I was the most shocked was at that number … It was like 25.9% of the contacts were not here legally,” Tipton said, “A quarter of the people that we came into contact with, didn’t have legal status to be here, and they’re driving these massive semis down the road.”

Tipton says those arrested came from countries all across the world, including the following.

Tajikistan

India

Montenegro

Uzbekistan

Georgia

Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan

China

Pakistan

Russia

Belarus

Ukraine

Turkey

Mauritania

Cuba

Guatamela

Mexico

Venezuela

Tipton said four states issued the vast majority of commercial driver’s licenses to the people arrested.



California issued 44

New York issued 14

Pennsylvania issued 12

Illinois issued 11

The vehicles left behind were taken away by a wrecker, and sent to an impound lot.

2 News listened to a man named Jacob outside a travel stop near I-40.

“The system is broken. The whole system is broken. They have to find ways to get here,” Jacob said.

Since Operation Guardian began in February 2025, 2 News has been working to learn of the costs.

Tipton said the cost is negligible.

“You know, we do special emphasis, on a regular basis, in different parts of the state. So, it is just part of our daily duties,” Tipton said, “I wouldn’t say it’s an extra cost.”

With 120 illegal immigrants contacted over just two days, OHP leaders realize this is a sustained issue. Tipton says troopers will respond with a sustained effort.

“It absolutely will be a sustained model, you know, it’s one of our primary duties, as the highway patrol, is to ensure the safety of our motoring public, and this is a true … you can put your hands on this threat, so we’re going to do everything we can to stop it,” Tipton said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

