12-time All-American swimmer/women’s rights advocate, Riley Gaines speaks in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Twelve-time All-American swimmer and women’s rights advocate, Riley Gaines was in Tulsa Friday night.

She faced controversy after speaking out after she tied University of Pennsylvania swimmer, Lia Thomas, who is a biological male.

“My senior year, we were forced to compete against a male athlete. Lia Thomas, who is formerly Will Thomas, who swam three years on the men's team at the University of Pennsylvania before deciding to switch to the women's team,” said Gaines.

She says when Thomas competed against the men, Thomas ranked 462nd at best nationally, but then dominated against the women.

Both Gaines and Thomas competed against each other in the 200-meter freestyle at the NCAA championships which ultimately resulted in a tie.

"Despite tying, the NCAA told me that Lia gets the trophy, and when I asked why, they said that because when photos were being taken it was crucial that the trophy was in Lia's hands,” said Gaines.

She says the unfair competition, being forced to undress in the locker room with a fully intact male, and being subjected to discrimination by the NCAA forced her to speak out.

2 News asked Gaines what she would say to people who might call her transphobic.

“My stance that I'm taking is not anti-trans. My stance is very much pro-woman. It is pro-common sense, and it is pro-fairness, and it is pro-reality pro-truth. My response to anyone who wants to call me transphobic, is well they're a misogynist,” said Gaines.

2 News reached out to Oklahomans for Equality for a response, but the organization declined to comment on the matter.

Gaines touts Oklahoma’s pro-women and says she was excited to be asked to speak here.

"Oklahoma has been on the front lines of this gender ideology movement. Whether that be sports, and Oklahoma was one of the first states to put into law defining and codifying the word, woman,” she said.

Gaines says she will continue to pursue change, protecting Title IX and defending women’s rights to single-sex and equal opportunities.

Riley Gaines was in Oklahoma on behalf of the organization, Women for Tulsa.

