102-year-old Theatre Tulsa fights financial woes, looks for volunteers

TULSA, Okla. — Theatre Tulsa, a non-profit organization entertaining audiences for 102 years, needs the public’s help with donations.

After new leadership was brought in last June, Theatre Tulsa realized the revenue just wasn't enough to stay afloat.

“It takes $20,000 just to unlock the doors every month,” the executive director said, adding that, in addition to most items cost more these days, ticket sales haven’t rebounded since the pandemic.

Jennifer White of Tulsa played Miss Hannigan in Theatre Tulsa’s most recent production of “Annie” and is now cast in “Oliver!” which opens Friday. She is also a mom of three who believes art is essential to any community.

“If gives you something that is fulfilling and enriching and nurturing and Tulsa deserves that,” she said.

White has made theatre a family affair. Her son, Pete, is also a cast member in Oliver!

“It’s created a bond that we share that is unique and special,” she explains. “But, it has also given him such a sense of community; he has so many friends through this that he otherwise would not have had.”

It is because of these experiences, White is helping spread the word that Theatre Tulsa is struggling.

“Ticket sales aren’t funding this company, the grants we get aren’t solely funding this company,” he said. Grants only cover pieces of some programs. Theatre Tulsa also provides scholarships for their children’s programming.

“We are the oldest non-profit theatre in Oklahoma, we are the seventh oldest theatre company in the United States and we need Tulsans to know how much Tulsa needs Theatre Tulsa and the programs we provide,” said the executive director.

The executive director said it is art that fuels the rest of the downtown economy—like the restaurants and the hotels. He is hoping the community recognizes the importance of keeping Theatre Tulsa alive for another century.

Theatre Tulsa is also looking for volunteers. Click here to volunteer or donate.

