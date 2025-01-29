$10.7M SCHOOL BOND: Vinita voters deciding on bond for repairs, storm shelter

VINITA, Okla. — Vinita Public Schools is looking to pass a nearly $10.7 million bond to improve maintenance, safety and transportation.

The district said it's things like water buckets to catch leaks that have become as common as desks in classrooms.

The district said over the years the buildings suffered significant wear and tear. This mostly affects the roofs across district buildings and the areas that flood.

The bond would also cover the building of a storm shelter for the elementary campus. The shelter would also double as extra classroom space.



2 News sat down with the district's Superintendent Gabe Schmidt. He said it’s time for the schools reflect to the work that’s being done inside.

KJRH

"As we continue to update and upgrades, we’re able to benefit our students by not having to worry about water and the effects that go into a campus. So it’s time for maintenance," said Schmidt.

In an effort to get the community's thoughts, 2 News went to people who live in Vinita. Levi Townsend said his kids previously went to Vinita Public Schools. He's for the bond a long as it benefits the kids.

"You know, it could use it for sure. I would feel like yeah it wouldn’t hurt to do some infrastructure work and make it a safer place for our children all together," said Townsend.

He was concerned about how this would affect his wallet. So, 2 News took his questions to the district.

Vinita Public Schools

Superintendent Schmidt said they’re hopeful it won’t increase taxes– saying the rate at which taxes are evaluated looks to remain consistent.

The school bond will be in two parts – one for the maintenance and construction of a new storm shelter and the other to buy vehicles for some of the departments.

The bond will go up for a vote on February 11th in Vinita.

