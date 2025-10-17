1 OKTOBERFEST: Tulsa expects record turnout as Oktoberfest weekend kicks off

TULSA, Okla. — Time to pack up those lederhosen and get your chicken dance ready because the nation's number one Oktoberfest is here in Tulsa.

The festival found a home at Riverwest Festival Park, which does not have parking available for visitors. Oktoberfest Tulsa provides a free shuttle from downtown Tulsa and other areas and has ride-share drop-offs.

Starting in 1979, Tulsa Oktoberfest has grown into what organizers said is the closest experience to Munich, Germany, without the pricey air travel. This year's festival is expected to draw record attendance as thousands gather to celebrate German culture with authentic food, drinks and entertainment.

The festival honors German culture with events tied back to its roots. Flashback 200 years, Oktoberfest boils down to a single royal wedding. The bride and groom celebrated for a week straight and decided every year needed a festival like the one they put on.

In the years following, the event became a cultural connection with places all over the world, and here in the U.S., communities adopted the German festival.

But not every place can claim the title of number one Oktoberfest in the U.S. – that belongs to Tulsa.

"I think this will be record attendance. The weather looks great. Everybody is excited about this particular festival, and we've received national recognition once again, so I really think everything's poised to hit on all cylinders," Carrigg said.

From stein hoist and dancing to even a life-sized Bavarian cuckoo clock performance, the festival offers tons of activities.

Food and drink enthusiasts can enjoy bratwurst, schnitzel and authentic German beer available from over 100 taps.

With kids in mind, the festival has rides and opportunities for them to engage in the culture as well.

The festival worked on being accessible over the years, adding temporary sidewalks, wheelchair accessible bathrooms and nonalcoholic drinks for those participating in sober October.

The event is free to attend on Friday until 4 p.m. After that, guests will need a ticket before getting in.

People worldwide come to see what Tulsa has put together. Over 40 different acts will be performing throughout the festival.

