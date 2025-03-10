1 killed after crash on I-244 Monday morning involving a charter bus

TULSA, Okla. — A wrong-way driver lost their life in a crash on Interstate 244 just before midnight near Memorial Drive, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

OHP officials report that a 39-year-old Kristen Pratt was driving in the wrong direction on the eastbound lanes of I-244 when she collided with a charter bus.

The driver of the car died at the scene. There were 38 people on the bus, including families and some Iowa wrestlers who were in town for the Big 12 Wrestling Championship. None of the passengers were injured in the crash.

Many of the individuals involved were visibly shaken by the incident and were transported to a local hotel to stay overnight.

While the crash shut down three eastbound lanes of I-244 for approximately two and a half hours, OHP confirmed that the road has since reopened, and traffic is flowing normally this morning. The crash remains under investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Stay with 2 News Oklahoma for more updates on this developing story.

