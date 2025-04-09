1 dead after plane crash near Haskell Airport

HASKELL, Okla. — One person died in a plane crash near Haskell Airport, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. on April 8.
OHP said only one person was on board, who passed away from the crash.
Multiple agencies are investigating. The cause of the crash is not yet known.
