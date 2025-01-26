$1.2 BILLION INVESTMENT: People in Muskogee react to large lithium refinery

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The City of Muskogee is looking forward to a new $1.2 billion investment as a company broke ground on one of the largest lithium refineries in the country.

The refinery would not mine lithium but take materials and create battery-grade lithium, shipping it to companies who need it.

However, some Muskogee residents are hesitant about the plans while others said the benefits outweigh any negatives.

"That’s all we’ve heard, is jobs, jobs, jobs. We have not heard any of the impacts," said Cynthia Warren.

She lives in Muskogee and said it's been silent since they first heard about the project about a year before the groundbreaking. But now with the company, state and local officials coming together, she's not sure if they've done the work to inform the community.

Another Muskogee resident feels the same way.

"I think that some of it snuck up on us," said Tom Easley. He said he's not in favor of the lithium refinery, saying he's worried about the impact on people's health.

"I hope if there's plenty of opposition that they wind up not having this plant in Green Country. Because I think it will be devastating for the area. Really for all of Green Country," said Easley.

Others have said the refinery will create more jobs in the area, which would benefit Muskogee's economy and growth.

"It’s a step into the future and not a step backward," said Bruce Moore, a former Muskogee firefighter and fire marshal.

The plant is planned to sit on 66 acres just south of the city.

On January 22, Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell, Muskogee Mayor Patrick Cale, and representatives from Stardust, the company behind the refinery, came together to break ground.

While the ceremony was held in January, the company expects construction to begin sometime in the middle of the year.

However, Warren and Easley aren't convinced about the plans. They hope more action is taken to understand the plant's health and environmental impacts.

"I’m kind of concerned about our health and safety and our community. And so, we want more information for sure," said Warren.

One of the other concerns is fires at battery plants. In recent months, this has been brought up numerous times in Oolagah as residents fought back against a lithium storage facility.

The residents there ended up getting the rezoning for the plant denied with their efforts.

Moore, however, said he's not concerned about possible lithium refinery fires. He said any large industry can suffer a catastrophic event like a fire, but it's not limited to lithium plants.

He said his 30 years with the Muskogee Fire Department have instilled a lot of trust in their ability to put out any fire.

"We have a good fire department here in Muskogee. They have an ISO rating of 2, which is the second highest you can get. I’m sure they’ll have to make adjustments to be able to handle a fire at a lithium plant," said Moore.

Warren said they hope to learn more from the company's leaders. When 2 News asked if their minds could change if their questions were answered, she said they're open to the plant. They just want to make sure the work is done before signing off. Warren said they're hosting a town hall to invite the community to share their thoughts on the project. She said they've invited speakers from both sides to answer questions so people can make informed opinions.

The town hall will be Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Muskogee.

2 News will continue to follow this story as the plans progress.

