Misdelivered Amazon packages causes frustration for Broken Arrow woman

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow woman is looking for solutions after more than 12 of her Amazon packages were delivered to the wrong address.

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Since Angela Walker moved to her home on Detroit Street a couple of months ago, she has struggled to receive her Amazon deliveries.

"I can't seem to get a package from Amazon," Walker said.

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"They always deliver it to Place. I've lived here a couple of months, and probably I've had a dozen or more packages delivered to Detroit Place," Walker said.

It is a frustrating experience to get a delivery notice, only to open the front door and find an empty porch. Checking the app often reveals a photo of the package on the wrong porch.

Fortunately for Walker, the owner of that porch is understanding.

"When I first moved here, the lady brought my package, and I was like, 'oh, I'm so sorry. She goes, 'Honey, you're gonna see me a whole lot," Walker said.

The delivery issue seems to be exclusive to Amazon.

"Yesterday I received a package from FedEx. Walmart can find my home. Target has found my home, but for some reason, Amazon cannot find my home, and I do not like having to inconvenience the lady a street away every time I have a package delivered, and I'm not looking forward to Christmas if this keeps up like this," Walker said.

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Walker's address is correct on her account. To try to correct the delivery problem, 2 News showed her where to find the phone number for Amazon customer service. It can feel tricky to find.

"See, they don't want to be contacted, do they?" Walker said.

2 News also showed her how to add explicit written delivery instructions, letting drivers know she lives on Detroit Street, not Detroit Place. She plans to monitor her next delivery to see if it arrives on her porch or the wrong one a block over.

2 News reached out to Amazon about the recurring issue.

"We’re looking into it and will contact the customer to apologize and help resolve the issue directly with them," Amazon customer service said.

"Customers are encouraged to visit our Customer Service page through their accounts, where there are several options to get help with their specific orders," Amazon customer service said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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