Don't let scammers ruin your summer vacation: Tips to protect your money while traveling

TULSA, Okla. — Summer travel season is here, and while many people are focused on packing and getting to the airport on time, travel experts say it also pays to pack a little caution, because scammers and thieves are ready to ruin your trip.

Shawn Orosco of Broken Arrow is among those planning a summer getaway.

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"I'm gonna go to Alaska," Orosco said.

But whether the destination is a neighboring state or an overseas adventure, financial experts say a few simple steps can make a big difference in keeping your money safe.

Pay in advance when you can

One of the easiest ways to reduce your exposure to fraud is to pay for as much as possible before you leave. Rebecca Lewis, executive vice president of retail at Arvest Bank, said prepaying for hotels, cruises, and even excursions reduces the number of transactions you make while traveling and lowers your risk.

"Anything that you can do pre-trip, such as, you know, the hotels, the cruise, all the things that you can do before, are better," Lewis said.

Tell your bank before you go

One of the most overlooked steps travelers skip is notifying their bank or credit card company before leaving, especially when heading out of the country. Lewis said unusual spending patterns can trigger automatic fraud flags that cut off your access to cash at the worst possible time.

"The last thing you want on your vacation is something to be flagged, and you don't have access to cash. So, definitely let us know when you're traveling," Lewis said.

Orosco said the advice hit home.

"I will let my bank know so they don't freeze it," Orosco said.

Lewis also recommended saving your bank's phone number and email address before you leave, so you can reach them quickly if something goes wrong.

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Tap, don't swipe, and go digital if you can

At gas stations and other retailers, Lewis said travelers should tap to pay instead of inserting their card. Skimming devices placed on card readers, especially at gas pumps, can steal your card information without you ever knowing.

Even better, she said, is going fully digital.

"Google Pay, Apple Pay, that will allow the encryption to be a little bit tighter," Lewis said.

Lewis recommended visiting your banker before your trip to get help setting up digital payment tools if the technology feels unfamiliar.

"I would visit with your banker and have them assist you on setting up those tools, and give you pointers as well, because it can be confusing," Lewis said.

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Think twice before relying on your debit card

Many travelers assume a debit card is the safer choice because spending is limited to what's already in the account. That assumption can be costly.

"There's more risk involved in a debit card. Some of your accounts do come with overdraft protection to protect you, you know, during just average transactions," Lewis said.

That overdraft protection, meant to help during routine purchases, can actually work against you if a fraudster gains access to your debit card. A thief could drain more than your actual balance, and if that account is tied to automatic payments for a mortgage, rent, or a car note, those payments could bounce.

Lewis said credit cards offer stronger protections for travelers.

"The credit card does have more protection than the debit card, so I would always recommend making sure you bring a credit card in addition to your debit card," Lewis said.

If fraud happens, act fast

If your account is compromised while you're away, Lewis said the single most important thing you can do is contact your bank immediately.

"The best thing is to reach out to your bank, reach out to your bank ASAP. The quicker that you're able to notify the bank, the quicker we can act on it," Lewis said.

It allows the bank to place holds, stop outgoing payments, and begin the process of returning any stolen funds.

Don't forget foreign transaction fees

For those traveling internationally, Lewis said it's also worth checking whether your credit or debit card charges foreign transaction fees — and budgeting for them in advance.

Also, check to see what your airline charges per bag for checked luggage and whether it is adding fuel surcharges to ticket prices.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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