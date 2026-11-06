Cooler and Dry Weekend Ahead

TULSA, OKLA — Friday will feature a sun/cloud mix and cooler temperatures generally holding in the 50s and lower 60s for highs this afternoon.

Chilly evening ahead with temperatures falling into the 40s. High school football fans should prepare for some of the coldest games of the season so far. Overnight lows bottoming out in the upper 30s.

High pressure will settle over the region this weekend, bringing plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Mornings will be noticeably colder, with a few locations experiencing patchy frost or a light freeze, especially Sunday morning. Patchy fog is also possible early Sunday. Afternoon highs will generally reach the low to middle 60s.

Temperatures will begin to rebound early next week as southerly winds return. Highs will climb into the 70s, bringing a warming trend and temperatures above seasonal averages.

Overall, pleasant and mostly dry weather is expected to continue to start the week. By Veterans Day on Wednesday, we could see some isolated showers as our next cold front rolls through.