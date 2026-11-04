Cool and Quiet Wednesday

TULSA, OKLA — Wednesday will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds, with morning temperatures starting in the mid to upper 40s. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s with a west wind.

Another weak disturbance and cold front will move through the area tomorrow, bringing a chance for showers during the afternoon and evening. We may start the day with some sunshine, but clouds will increase as the system approaches. Rainfall amounts are expected to remain light, and widespread thunderstorms are not anticipated.

Behind the front, temperatures will turn a little cooler Friday and Saturday, with highs generally in the 60s and morning lows in the 40s. Overall, expect a pleasant stretch of autumn weather with mostly dry conditions.

The quiet pattern is expected to continue into early next week, with temperatures gradually warming.