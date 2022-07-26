Tulsa Oilers introduce new Indoor Football League franchise

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Oilers announced Tuesday they are bringing a new Indoor Football League franchise to Tulsa.

Oilers owner Andy Scurto, IFL commissioner Todd Tyron and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum held a news conference to announce the hockey franchise's purchase of the new indoor football team. Scurto bought the Oilers in September.

"I am thrilled to be bringing an IFL team to Tulsa and the BOK Center," Scurto said. "This addition will continue the commitment from myself and the Tulsa Oilers to bring great quality entertainment to the Tulsa area, and will allow us to stay engaged with our incredible fan base year-round. Indoor Football is fast-paced and full of action and I know our fans will love the game."

The new indoor football team will play its eight home games at the BOK Center when they begin playing in March 2023.

Tulsa is joining 15 other franchises operating out of 13 states.

"Tulsa fits all three areas we look for in a new franchise,” Tryon said. “Location, venue, and ownership. Andy and his team love the city of Tulsa, which has been pretty evident through our vetting process. The IFL got better today with this partnership, and we are more than excited to bring our fast-break football to the great city of Tulsa, Oklahoma."

The IFL is credited with having 80 NFL and CFL alumni and is the second longest consecutive running professional football league in the U.S.

