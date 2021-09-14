Tulsa Oilers announce new ownership

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Oilers announced Tuesday that the organization is under new ownership.

The Oilers serve as an affiliate to the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls.

California-based NL Sports, LLC, owned by Andy Scurto, bought the Oilers after the team spent eight years under the ownership of Steven Brothers Sports Management.

NL Sports also owns the Premier Hockey Federation, Buffalo Beauts and Minnesota Whitecaps.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed in the announcement Tuesday.

“I’m so excited to have the opportunity to be a part of the future of Tulsa Oilers Hockey,” said Scurto.

“This franchise has an outstanding history, is in an amazing city with an extremely loyal fan base and plays in one of the best arenas in the ECHL. I’m looking forward to working closely with General Manager Taylor Hall and Head Coach Rob Murray, as well as the Oilers amazing players and staff to make sure this team has everything it needs to be incredibly successful.”

Scurto says he plans to add to the already existing staff in the Oilers’ front office while using resources to increase the Oilers exposure.

The Oilers start the 2021-22 season on the road against Rapid City Rush on Oct. 22 before opening at home against the Kansas City Mavericks on Oct. 30.

