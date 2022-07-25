Tulsa police looking for two missing, endangered children

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are asking for the public's help with any information regarding two missing children who disappeared on Monday.

Officers responded to a call at the Bandon Trail Apartments saying two kids, 13-year-old Elijah Doakes and 9-year-old Jeremiah Hall, had left the complex around 4:20 a.m. They both left with Elijah's father's keys and his pistols.

Through their investigations, TPD found that the boys met four unknown adults at the QuikTrip at 51st and Lewis around 6:20 a.m.

The unknown adults were described as:

A skinny light-skinned Black male wearing a red ball cap, white or gray tank top, jean shorts, red underwear, and a thin beard.

A dark-skinned Black female with her hair dyed red with a black tank top and a multi-colored skirt.

A mixed-race female wearing black pants, a gray tank top with a black bra. This female has numerous tattoos on her arms, neck, chest and a distinctive tattoo on her upper back that appears to be a lion.

A light-skinned black female wearing dark framed glasses, a light blue t-shirt, and her hair pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head.

These unknown adults were last seen driving a white four-door Dodge Durango or Dodge Journey with black rims. The vehicle is believed to have a sunroof and running boards. This vehicle has a paper tag on it that appears to read 07-16-22.

Both Elijah and Jeremiah were last seen near 15th and Lewis around 6:40 a.m.

Elijah Doakes is described as 5'02" in height, approximately 125 pounds, having light to medium skin with short hair. Elijah was last seen with a black backpack or gym bag wearing what appeared to be camo shorts and a white tank top.

Jeremiah Hall is described as 4'02" in height, approximately 75 pounds with medium to dark skin with short hair. Jeremiah was last seen wearing gray shorts and black shoes

If you have any information about their whereabouts, contact Tulsa police or your local police department.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --