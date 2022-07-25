Watch Now
Sly Stallone: Filming in Oklahoma heat prepared him for 'lifetime in hell'

Actor Sylvester Stallone looks on during a signing ceremony to grant of Clemency for former heavyweight champion Jack Johnson in the Oval Office of the White House on May 24, 2018 in Washington, DC.
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma heat can get to anyone, including iconic movie stars.

Sylvester Stallone has spent a significant amount of his summer on sets around Tulsa and Oklahoma City filming for his upcoming Paramount+ series "Tulsa King." Any of those shoots over the last few weeks would've at least had a run-in with 100-degree temperatures.

In an Instagram post by Stallone on Sunday, comedian Andrew Dice Clay commented "Can Tell it’s Gonna Be Great !!!" to which Stallone responded with thanks and a reaction to the Oklahoma heat.

"Being in Oklahoma has definitely prepared me for a lifetime in hell if I ever got sent there!" Stallone wrote.

"Tulsa King" will be available for streaming Nov. 13.

