Paul Mills brings unique perspective to coaching

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — When the national spotlight is on you, stories are bound to arise from your personal to professional life.
ORU head coach Paul Mills has learned this truth firsthand, as a story about his car has made the rounds and given a unique look into his life.
Mills, when he was promoted to assistant coach at Baylor, received a team car. Instead of selling his old car, he tracked down a woman who he had seen taking the bus every day and gifted it to her.
Mills also earned his seminary degree as a head coach, bringing a unique perspective on the game and life. That perspective is what he has passed on to his current and former players.
