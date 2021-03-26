Menu

Paul Mills brings unique perspective to coaching

Posted at 5:28 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 18:50:17-04

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — When the national spotlight is on you, stories are bound to arise from your personal to professional life.

ORU head coach Paul Mills has learned this truth firsthand, as a story about his car has made the rounds and given a unique look into his life.

Mills, when he was promoted to assistant coach at Baylor, received a team car. Instead of selling his old car, he tracked down a woman who he had seen taking the bus every day and gifted it to her.

Mills also earned his seminary degree as a head coach, bringing a unique perspective on the game and life. That perspective is what he has passed on to his current and former players.

