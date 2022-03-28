ONEOK Field gets lighting upgrade to help player, fan experience

TULSA, Okla. — The home of pro sports in Tulsa is getting a little bit brighter.

The Tulsa Drillers announced Monday that ONEOK Field — also home to FC Tulsa — upgraded its lighting system in an effort to improve the ballpark experience for both players and fans.

The new LED system is expected to provide brighter playing conditions for players while also saving on energy use, and creating an overall brighter ballpark.

They've also added up lights to help give fielders a better view for the tracking of baseballs hit into the air.

The club says the new system will require about half as much energy to operate as compared to the previous system which had been in place since the ballpark opened in 2010.

“We have always considered ONEOK Field to be one of the best facilities in Minor League Baseball, and we want to keep it that way,” said Drillers President Mike Melega. “The new lights, similar to a major league stadium, will provide much brighter and more uniform lighting for the players, while the added special effects that are possible will help to enhance the fan experience. Together, it is a major upgrade for ONEOK Field.”

The Drillers have their 2022 home opener on April 12.

