Moses Ehambe elated watching his alma mater

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Whenever someone said a task is too tall for ORU, Moses Ehambe said, "You watch."

The former Golden Eagle and ORU game day host is one of the school's proudest alums and strongest believers in the Cinderella team.

Ehambe said he has been wearing an ORU jersey every day to support his former team. As a member of three straight NCAA tournament teams, he knows how big the moment is for the players at his alma mater.

Ehambe, now working in player development with the Pacers, said he hopes to get a glimpse into the Sweet 16 game Saturday night — being played in the same gym where he trains his proteges.

<hr>

Trending Stories:



<hr>

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

