FC Tulsa prepares for final 'rivalry week' ahead of playoff run

TULSA, Okla. — FC Tulsa is preparing to end its last "rivalry week" of the season on Saturday as they host OKC Energy FC in their last match before the playoffs.

The Black Gold Derby pits Oklahoma's two USL Championship teams against each other with a four-foot-long wrench as the trophy on the line.

“To beat Oklahoma City is to be the best team in Oklahoma," says head coach Michael Nsien.

“It’s just the history of Oklahoma. Oil and gas.”

The rivalry dates back to 2015 when the two clubs were established. OKC won the wrench in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019, but Tulsa has only lost to OKC once since 2018.

Since they play multiple times every season, Tulsa only needs one point — a draw — to keep the gold on Saturday.

Tulsa (13-5-13) already punched their ticket to the playoffs, so a win over OKC (8-13-10) would only be a treat to build momentum headed into the postseason.

“It’s all about preparing for playoffs, and no better way to the playoffs than by stomping your rival," Nsien says.

"So, looking forward to it.”

The prized wrench up for grabs is painted gold when Tulsa claims it, and painted black if OKC takes it back.

Tulsa defender Bradly Bourgeois says he plans on keeping it gold.

“No, there is no fingers crossed," Bourgeois says.

"It staying gold. It’s staying gold.”

The match kicks off at 7 p.m. at ONEOK Field.

Find tickets and information here.

