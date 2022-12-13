College football community remembers, mourns the loss of Mike Leach

TULSA, Okla. — The college football is mourning the loss of a great coach Tuesday morning. Mississippi State University announced Mike Leach passed away recently.

Leach was admitted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after he experienced complications from a heart condition. He was 61 years old.

At the time of his passing, Leach had recently finished his third year as the head coach for the Mississippi State football team.

Leach briefly joined Bob Stoops' staff at Oklahoma as the offensive coordinator in 1999. His skills led the Sooners' offense from the worst to being one of the best in the Big 12 Conference in just one season. Under Leach's leadership, OU set six Big 12 Conference and 17 school records that year.

Many have reacted to Leach's legacy after his passing:

The Leach family

"Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."

OU Football

OU's football program expressed their condolences, saying Leach will be "an important part of the [program's] legacy."

Rest in peace, Coach Leach 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/BZqp7FOaLb — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 13, 2022

OU Athletics Director Joe Castiglione

Castiglione joined OU a year before Leach arrived in Norman, where both men worked together with Stoops to revive the football program.

Our hearts are broken but we will never forget the immense impact Coach Leach had on our players/staff/program & all of college football. We continue to pray for Sharon,his entire family & the MSU family. It’s impossible to count how many lives he impacted throughout his career https://t.co/Sl9O8FsVrS — Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) December 13, 2022

OU Head Coach Brent Venables

Venables thanked Leach for "making college football special" and states he was "one of a kind."

We lost a Great One Too Soon…Incredible Father, Husband, Coach, & Friend! Your Loyalty & Humor made You One Of a kind! Thank You for making college football special. RIP✝️ brother

Love,Prayers & Condolences to Sharon & his children🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/5o9WWddUTh — Brent Venables (@CoachVenables) December 13, 2022

OU Offensive Line Coach Bill Bedenbaugh

Bedenbaugh is a former player who played center at Iowa Wesleyan under Leach. He later joined Leach at Texas Tech as a graduate assistant.

Devastated and heartbroken that my coach, Mike Leach is gone. Coach was one of a kind and had a lasting impact on my life and career. I would not be where I am without him. Love you coach. Praying for Sharon and his family! — Bill Bedenbaugh (@OU_CoachB) December 13, 2022

OSU Head Coach Mike Gundy

Gundy tweeted shortly after the news was announced saying today was a "sad day" for college football.

Sad day. We lost a national treasure and an ol’ ball coach. #RIPCoachLeach pic.twitter.com/SkbpvlkRXx — Mike Gundy (@CoachGundy) December 13, 2022

Texas Tech University

Leach spent 10 seasons as head coach at Texas Tech, where he continued to set school records and made bowl appearances every year.

The university remembers Leach as "forever one of the most innovative minds in history."

Forever one of the most innovative minds in history. Our entire department mourns the passing of Coach Leach. pic.twitter.com/wcsXhDMLTK — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) December 13, 2022

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

