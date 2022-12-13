Tulsa dog daycares take precautions amid canine influenza outbreak

TULSA, Okla. — As canine influenza cases ramp up in Tulsa, many dog daycares, boarders and trainers are taking precautions to keep pets safe.

As soon as pet owners come in the door of Spirit Ranch in Tulsa, they’re required to fill out a form stating their dog has been vaccinated against canine influenza, and they’re not showing any symptoms.

Staff say they are also tracking where dogs have been over the last two weeks. If dogs have been in another dog daycare, boarding or training facility, they will not be able to stay at Spirit Ranch amid the outbreak.

Office Manager Niki Mincks believes they’ve avoided a canine influenza outbreak by having strict precautions.

“If there’s outbreaks in other places, they can’t be here," Mincks said. "If there are hot spots in other places, they can’t come here.”

Staff say they're also spraying inside with disinfectant more so than usual.

The owner told 2 News Oklahoma they have about 50 percent fewer dogs than they’d typically have this time of year due to the outbreak. A quick search of dog daycares in Tulsa will show they’re well aware of the outbreak and are taking precautions, but not all are mandating vaccines.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --