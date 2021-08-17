Big 12 football teams who can't compete due to COVID-19 will forfeit, conference says

TULSA, Okla. — The Big 12 Conference announced its COVID-19 threshold policy for games this upcoming football season on Tuesday.

Any conference game canceled due to a team's number of eligible players available -- for COVID-19 or otherwise -- will still count as a game played.

The team without the proper amount of players available will get a loss in the Big 12 standings, handing the opponent a win in conference play.

If neither team has enough players available, the conference will declare the game a "no contest," setting up a tiebreaker to determine conference title game participants at the end of the regular season.

"The Big 12 Conference has set its game threshold policy for the upcoming season. In the event a Conference game is canceled due to a team not having enough student-athletes to compete (due to COVID-19 or for any reason), that team will forfeit and will be credited with a loss in the Conference standings. The opponent will be credited with a win in the Conference standings. Both teams will be deemed to have played the game for purposes of Conference standings only. A forfeit can be declared at any point before a completed contest, and when possible would occur prior to the visiting team commencing travel. Additionally, if both teams are unable to compete, a No Contest would be declared and, if needed, an unbalanced tiebreaker would be utilized to determine Conference championship participants in football or championship seeding in other sports. The Commissioner retains discretion to declare a No Contest if extraordinary circumstances warrant." Big 12 Conference

Last season, teams were subject to potential makeup games due to COVID-19 impacts.

The three states that house the bulk of the conference teams -- Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas -- are seeing a 7-day rolling average of more than 281 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Aug. 17.

