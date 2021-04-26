Watch
Epic agrees to settle with Statewide Virtual Charter Schools Board

Posted at 6:08 PM, Apr 26, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — The Statewide Virtual Charter Schools Board voted Monday to settle with Epic's One-on-One Charter and not proceed with a termination hearing on its contract.

The board had previously voted to terminate the state's contract with Epic after a state auditors report found excessive administrative spending and inaccuracies in cost accounting.

READ MORE: State auditor conducts audit investigation into Epic Charter Schools

In an email to families and staff, Epic said, "this means there is no longer any threat of the school not being able to serve families for next year … and many years to come."

