Epic agrees to settle with Statewide Virtual Charter Schools Board

TULSA, Okla. — The Statewide Virtual Charter Schools Board voted Monday to settle with Epic's One-on-One Charter and not proceed with a termination hearing on its contract.
The board had previously voted to terminate the state's contract with Epic after a state auditors report found excessive administrative spending and inaccuracies in cost accounting.
In an email to families and staff, Epic said, "this means there is no longer any threat of the school not being able to serve families for next year … and many years to come."
