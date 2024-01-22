Tips for drivers after getting in ice-related wreck

TULSA, Okla. — In the hours before the ice storm would arrive, we traveled the windy, curvy, and hilly roads of scenic Delaware County in eastern Oklahoma, which led to Jay.

Those roads and highways can be tricky to navigate in the best of weather but add ice, and they become as tricky and hazardous as any in Green Country.

"It worries me a lot," said Zoey Cunningham, who's starting the spring semester of her senior year in high school.

"I definitely try to stay home and not drive."

But if she has to navigate ice-coated roads, Zoey says it's a white-knuckle drive.

"I just try to go as slow as I can and pay attention and be diligent."

But no matter how diligent some drivers are, there will always be accidents, whether they're your fault, or someone else's.

It you get caught up in an accident, the Oklahoma Insurance Department recommends this checklist.

Contact your insurance company as soon as possible.

If you're not at fault, advise your carrier about the accident, then file a claim with the responsible driver's insurance company.

If the accident is your fault, still file a claim with your insurance company. After all, the other party will likely file a claim for their damages "with your carrier."

An adjuster will inspect your vehicle to figure out how much it will cost for repairs.

You may also be asked to get estimates for repairing minor damage and submit them to the responsible driver's insurance company.

Remember, if you're responsible for the accident, the amount you'll get is minus your deductible.

If you and the insurance company don't agree on the amount of the payment, you can contact the Oklahoma Insurance Department and ask for mediation. They can also answer questions about dealing with an uninsured driver.

"I've been passionate about caring for people my whole entire life," Zoey said.

This drives Zoey's desire to soon become a nurse and her concern for those on the road whenever the next round of icy conditions hits.



"I wish they would think a lot more about other people and realize they need to slow down, be careful, and think about other people."

Her caring spirit carries over when she's behind the wheel. She worries about drivers everywhere who seem to dare the daunting ice.

The Problem Solvers researched more expert advice to remember in the aftermath of an accident.

When dealing with an insurance company, play it straight.

Don't admit fault.

But don't accuse the other driver either.

Simply report what happened, as in many cases, both parties share some blame for an accident.

Don't allow any recorded statements.

Don't exaggerate your claims, including health issues, as that can be a red flag for an insurance company.

On the other hand, don't say you're fine if you're not one hundred percent sure.

Some health conditions may appear days, even weeks later.

And don't immediately accept the first settlement given by the insurance companies.

Take time to review it, and ask for help if you need it.

To get in touch with the Oklahoma Insurance Department, go to oid.ok.gov

