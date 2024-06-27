Records, photos show multiple code violations at Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — The Crossing at Southern Hills Apartments has a long history of multiple code violations.

Last summer, residents called us when air conditioning didn't work during a heat wave.

Residents report no A/C in apartment

And this month, when heaps of smelly, trash overflowed dumpsters for two weeks, residents called us again.

The complex manager had the dumpsters emptied that day. But they didn't clean up heaps of trash alongside the dumpsters and in the middle of the parking lot.

HEAPS OF TRASH: Tenants want trash cleaned up at Tulsa apartment complex

After we had been there in the morning to see the mess, Code Enforcement came out and gave the complex 72 hours to clean up the mess. It didn't happen.

"We did issue a work order," said Kevin Cox with Tulsa's Code Enforcement Office. "Our abatement contractor who subsequently went out there, cleaned up the property and had to board up a couple of vacant apartments."

Photos and violation reports for an inspection obtained through an Open Records Request detail issues from October 2023 that include:



Electrical issues inside and outside apartments

Falling down fences

Overgrown grass and weeds

Unsafe stairs

and trash where it should not be

Fast forward to this month.

"There's still multiple violations out there regarding property maintenance, zoning, and other nuisance violations," Cox said.

City of Tulsa

Tulsa's Code Enforcement Office and Fire Marshal's Office work together to bring Multi-family complexes into code compliance, but it can be a slow process.

"We are pro-business, we are pro-helping the community become compliant." said Tulsa Fire Department's Andy Little. "It's very important to us that these that these residents and the citizens of Tulsa have a safe place to live."

City of Tulsa

It gives residents hope other issues will be fixed.

A Fire Marshal's Office inspector was back out at the property on June 26.

"They have done some work trying to become compliant," said Little. "It's my understanding they have installed smoke detectors in all the units and we have inspected their fire extinguishers - many things they have done - still there are many things that have not been done."

City of Tulsa

Anyone living in Tulsa can report suspected code violations to the City by dialing 311. The names of those making complaints are kept confidential so tenant don't have to fear retaliation for making complaints.

