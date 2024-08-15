Problem Solvers help renter get action on broken central air conditioner

TULSA, Okla. — Brandi Maynard is delighted to have a notice from Tulsa Code Enforcement taped to her front door.

It is a citation telling her landlord to fix the home's central air conditioning system by Aug 28.

"I like how they actually put in here to repair the air conditioner unit to maintain livable interior conditions," she said.

Maynard contacted the Problem Solvers in early August, frustrated because she didn't know where to turn.

She told us since early June she had been sending air conditioning repair requests to her landlord. She said two maintenance men had been sent out and both recommended replacing the unit in the home she rents.

But, it was not replaced.

In late July, a small window a/c unit was dropped off, but it does not cool the entire house.

"It's hot and I have kids, " Maynard said.

She tried using fans, but they only blew around the already hot air in the house.

"I called the Problem Solvers," she said. "You helped me out by suggesting to call 311."

After she reported the issue, we followed up with Code Enforcement. It sent out an inspector, and he posted the notice of violation on her front door.

The Problem Solvers asked Brant Pitchford if a landlord could face financial consequences for failing to fix a code violation for non-working air conditioning.



"The only financial consequence would be if the violations are not repaired our team could issue a criminal citation. This is a “book to court citation” and any fines would be set by a municipal judge. Those fines can not exceed $1200 and/or up to 180 days in municipal jail."



"Criminal citations are our last option. We work hard with the landlords to get the violations corrected due to this being the fastest option to assist the tenant with relief."

Brant Pitchford, Manager, City of Tulsa Code Enforcement

