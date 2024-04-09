MONEY MISTAKE: Wrong order costs Green Country non-profit funds

WILBURTON, Okla. — For the last few months, in the rugged rural area of Eastern Oklahoma, there is a sanctuary of sorts.

A couple is pouring their lives into helping others. But when they were faced with losing hundreds of dollars because of a mistake, they thought their charity would be crippled.

It’s called The Resting Place, it runs along Highway 2 in far Eastern Oklahoma. It’s a place where the homeless can feel good, useful again. The Resting Place focuses on veterans in need, but they’ll help most any homeless person or family.

"We were down and out and on our last leg,” Richard and Molly Thurman told us. "Somebody told us about this facility, and it's been nothing but leaps and bounds for us since we showed up here. We've accomplished more in about the week and a half we've been here that we've accomplished in a year and a half of being together."

The Resting Place is the brainchild of Roy Lee and Vanessa Hall. But maybe even more importantly, it was created in their hearts.

“Actually, when I was a boy growing up, I didn’t know where our next meal was going to come from,” Roy Lee said.

For both, it's personal. They know the toll tough times can take.

Vanessa remembers, “I’ve lived here most of my life, I went to the Oklahoma School of the Blind in Muskogee, but when I went there, we didn’t have much.”

Both are so thankful, they said, for the assistance they get from generous neighbors, and nearby towns, and organizations. In turn, they provide help for those who need it. They cook, counsel, and connect people to other agencies for critical services, in rural Oklahoma.

As many as 10 people can stay here at a time.

“We’ve actually had people who were in the caves in the mountains here, that come to be in the shelter, to get help. We have those who’ve been in vehicles for over two years, that’s come to us, that we now have out who are assets to the community,” Roy Lee says.

But to make ends meets, they must dig deep into their own pockets, from the limited income they receive from Roy Lee being a 100% disabled vet, and from social security.

Usually, it takes at least $1400 a month, of their own money, for gas, electricity, all the utilities, supplies, and food they need.

No doubt, it’s a work in progress.

Roy Lee said, “We still have a long way to go, any donations or anything of that nature. That’s how we work, we get donations and what few grants we can get.”

Things got complicated after they ordered $750 of materials for desperately needed plumbing and insulation repairs. Those supplies ended up being wrong, and it was a special order so no refund or exchange.

For a small non-profit losing that money can be crippling, Roy Lee said, “We can use anything people can help us with.”

After Roy Lee and Vanessa told the Problem Solvers their story, 2 News reached out to another charitable organization whose sole mission is to help veterans, too.

“I understand you guys ran into some hardship,” was the first thing Mike Light said to Roy Lee and Vanessa when he met them.

Light is with the McAlester chapter of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. He told the couple, “We definitely see your guy’s vision, we’re all veterans and we all 100% appreciate what you guys are doing here.”

In fact, chapter members were able to put all that “mistaken” material to good use. They helped with insulating the buildings and running lines to improve the plumbing of the shelter.

“We definitely look forward to the future, working with you guys,” Light said.

The McAlester chapter of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association also handed over a $500 donation.

To make a donation to The Resting Place call 539-232-3650 or send donations to 515 SW Hwy 2, Wilburton, OK 74578.

