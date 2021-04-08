Illegal dumping mess cleaned up in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Illegal dumping is not only an eyesore, but it can also be a health hazard.

After weeks of complaints about a dump site at the Family Dollar store near 56th Street North and Peoria, 2 Works for You investigated the problem.

READ MORE: Neighbors want trash dumped illegally in north Tulsa cleaned up

Employees said the illegal dumping in the area has been a problem for a while, and it just seems to be getting worse.

"It's not just us, but our customers and people who live around here who complain about it," said Andre McIntosh, the assistant manager at the store.

Adam Austin with the Tulsa City-County Health Department said this problem has gone on too long.

"For about the last year or so, we have had some on and off again issues with illegal dumping going on at the Family Dollar near 56th street North and Peoria," Austin said.

A notice was posted on March 16, giving the store 10 business days to get rid of the garbage. McIntosh said he couldn't believe his eyes when he drove up to work.

"I was wondering if I actually was going to the right job," he said.

What was once a heaping mess of garbage and debris is now a bare green lawn.

McIntosh said he's grateful the trash and debris are now gone, and he hopes that it stays this way in the future.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --