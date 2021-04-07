Country music singer Eric Church coming to Tulsa, BOK Center next year

TULSA, Okla. — Eric Church is on the road again after announcing a full arena tour this morning, including a tour date in Oklahoma.

The Gather Again Tour will kick off this fall and visit over 55 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada, including a stop at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

According to Eric Church's official website, the planned tour stop at the BOK Center is scheduled for Saturday, February 19, 2022.

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year is making the most of the long-awaited time to tour and "gather again" after the pandemic put a hold on large gatherings, including concerts, for the past year.

One of the plans for the tour is stage will be at the center of each arena floor in order to accommodate as many fans as possible.

Church Choir members get early access to purchase tickets through a pre-sale on Tuesday, May 4.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, May 7, at 10 a.m. local time and will be available on the BOK Center website.

