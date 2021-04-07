Food Truck Wednesdays return at Guthrie Green

TULSA, Okla. — Guthrie Green announced on their official Facebook page that Food Truck Wednesdays are back.
Food trucks will serve food to anyone who comes by every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting today Wednesday, April 7.
Some of the food trucks serving food are:
- Alpha Grill
- Andolini's Pizzeria
- Cajun Bowl Catering LLC
- Green Zebra Bowl Company
- MASA
- Wild Al's Food Truck
It's the yummiest news everyone has been craving.
