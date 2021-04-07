Food Truck Wednesdays return at Guthrie Green

TULSA, Okla. — Guthrie Green announced on their official Facebook page that Food Truck Wednesdays are back.

Food trucks will serve food to anyone who comes by every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting today Wednesday, April 7.

Some of the food trucks serving food are:

Alpha Grill

Andolini's Pizzeria

Cajun Bowl Catering LLC

Green Zebra Bowl Company

MASA

Wild Al's Food Truck

