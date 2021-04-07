Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Food Truck Wednesdays return at Guthrie Green

items.[0].image.alt
UROS ZUNIC
Homemade pepperoni pizza from above on the wooden background
Salami pizza
Posted at 11:21 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 12:54:40-04

TULSA, Okla. — Guthrie Green announced on their official Facebook page that Food Truck Wednesdays are back.

Food trucks will serve food to anyone who comes by every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting today Wednesday, April 7.

Some of the food trucks serving food are:

  • Alpha Grill
  • Andolini's Pizzeria
  • Cajun Bowl Catering LLC
  • Green Zebra Bowl Company
  • MASA
  • Wild Al's Food Truck

It's the yummiest news everyone has been craving.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7