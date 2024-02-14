How to protect yourself against ghost tax preparers

TULSA, Okla. — Tax time means scam time.

There are so many schemes to rip off tax filers that the IRS has put together its Dirty Dozen of tax scams.

Here's how one scam could end up haunting you.

Who needs to sign your tax return, especially if you have someone else do your taxes?

“I found this company that promised to get me the biggest refund possible. We’re doing this online. But when I was signing the form electronically, I asked when they would sign it, and I was told they didn’t have to. Only the tax filer had to sign," one taxpayer asked

We asked the IRS, and that’s the wrong information.

They’re called ghost preparers, and it’s a common scam around tax time.

Those ghost preparers can get into serious trouble if they’re ever caught.

But the tax filer will be responsible for any incorrect info on the return, as well as for late fees and other penalties.

So the IRS says to be sure to ask your tax preparer upfront about their credentials and experience, and yes, if they’ll sign the return.

It is so critical since scammers could steal your refund, even your identity.

IRS spokesperson Clay Sanford said, “You really want to be careful because when you think about it, these people not only have your social security number, they have your children’s social security number, anything else that goes on your tax return, they’re going to have it, and you’ve got to be able to trust these folks, is the bottom line.”

The best way to avoid being scammed is to carefully research before hiring someone to do your taxes. Ask friends and family who they use.

The IRS offers a Directory of Federal Tax Return Preparers here.

