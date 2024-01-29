How to protect airline credits from online scammers

TULSA, Okla. — Winter weather makes some folks wish for spring break, which means making travel plans.

One Tulsa family knows plans like that can be disrupted if your airline rewards or credits vanish into thin air.

It was just a year ago when they were in Orlando for her niece's dance and pom competition at Disney World's Wide World of Sports.

The family has made the trip each of the last six years and plans to go again this month on Southwest Airlines, all because of its customer service, boarding and baggage policies- and rapid rewards program.

"We're comfortable with them; we've always flown with them on the majority of our trips. We've flown other airlines, but that feels like home to us," she said.

Lisa said it was the plan until she went to book their flights, using credits totaling $570 from a summer trip that had to be canceled.

"I went to book the flight with my credit, and the credits weren't there," she said.

Someone apparently stole her credits, Lisa said, so she called the airline.

The first rep was very helpful, she said, listening and trying to figure out what happened.

Eventually, though, it had to be escalated up the ladder for two other supervisors to figure out.

"They said they couldn't trace it because it was done online, which I'm not sure I believe that," she said.

Without those several hundred dollars of flight credits, Lisa said the extended family couldn't afford the trip.

And by now, the price of those flights had gone way up.

"It's very disappointing to the people who were going to take this trip. Now, they, we can't go because this happened," she said.

Lisa wanted to talk to the Problem Solvers to find out how it could happen.

Her account, she said, was password protected.

"I would tell people to monitor your Rapid Rewards account frequently, make sure the funds are there, and change your password, I guess, as often as you can," Lisa said. "Again, I had it password protected, and I just felt I never should have been blamed, and I feel that I was."

The airline did offer Lisa a couple of $250 vouchers, less than what she said was stolen from her account.

After 2 News contacted Southwest, we were told her case would be escalated to a fraud team to investigate.

Good, Lisa said. She wants to know how someone could access her account and take her credits.

"I still have the vouchers. I have not used them, and I'm not going to use them until this is resolved," she said.

When it is, Lisa says her niece won't be the only one dancing.

And Lisa's right - track your points and credits often.

If possible, set up alerts when points are used.

Secure your passwords.

And use a different one for each account.

Scammers are becoming increasingly skilled at creating legit-looking yet fake websites designed to steal your information and money.

Using a password-managing app to store them securely in one place helps prevent duplication.

Also, use multi-factor authentication whenever possible. And be careful what you click on.

