How to avoid scams during storm recovery

TULSA, Okla. — No doubt, insurance adjusters have their work cut out for them in the wake of those recent ferocious storms.

Once your property has been carefully examined and the claim approved, it's not uncommon to have questions about insurance coverage and settlements.

Being well-informed can help increase your chances of getting a "fair settlement."

When it comes to settling any insurance claims, don't necessarily jump at the first offer of assistance.

Be sure to review the adjuster's report carefully.

Will the estimate actually pay for all the necessary repairs?

Remember, if you have a mortgage, the mortgage company or bank will also be named on the check.

You'll have to endorse it and send it to the company, which will, in turn, disburse the funds to you in installments to pay your contractors.

When you receive the first check from the insurance company, don't deposit it or send it to your mortgage company until you have carefully reviewed the adjusters' report and agree with all items and costs.

Look for things such as missing items, partial or incomplete measurements, and low-balled contractor costs.

Take into account that there can be big differences in contractor and supply costs region by region.

If you don't agree with the offer, contact the insurance company and explain why, with details.

At times, you may feel that your requests for covered losses are not being responded to fairly.

Make all complaints in writing.

Be complete and concise, and professional and polite.

Make sure your written complaint includes the specific issue or problem, a specific request for resolution, and a response time frame.

