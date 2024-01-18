Don't get scammed by winter advertisements

TULSA, Okla. — Were you caught off-guard by this week's frigid winter weather?

If you were, you may be looking for the stuff you need to be ready for the next round, from heavy winter jackets to pocket warmers to back up generators.

Just make sure you don't get scammed.

Jessica tells us, "I'm out a couple of hundred dollars, after trying to buy some winter clothes online that I thought was a real bargain for popular names. Turns out, I got ripped off."

The Better Business Bureau tracks many reports of fraudulent online sellers advertising cold weather products and supplies that are either never delivered, of dramatically less quality than advertised, or don't not work once received.

Attempts to contact the seller or company go unanswered, and in many cases, there's no refund, or the customer may have to pay big shipping costs to send the item back.

The BBB warns being especially careful when:



Buying name-brand or luxury coats and jackets that are advertised at a fraction of their typical cost.

Sellers who insist on payment through gift cards, wire transfers, or mobile banking apps.

When getting unsolicited emails from recognized retailers offering deals on winter products such as diesel generators.

If you need to buy cold weather items, the BBB said it's best to go directly to the retailer's official website, rather than clicking on any links contained in an email or text.

Remember, scammers are good at creating look alike websites, that they use to steal your personal information, and your cold hard cash.

Contact the Problem Solvers:



918-748-1502

problemsolvers@kjrh.com

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

