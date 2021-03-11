Bunk beds top the recall roundup

TULSA, Okla. — Bunk beds that pose a risk to children top this week's recall roundup.

Casa Kids is recalling Cabina bunk beds that pose a fall risk for children.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the screws that hold the bed's mattress foundation to the bed's guardrails can be loose, letting the mattress foundation fall.

If you have these, stop using them and check whether the screws holding the foundation to the guardrail are tight. If they're not, contact Casa Kids for a new set of screws.

Call Casa Kids collect at 718-694-0272 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at casa@casakids.com, or visit online.

Meanwhile, Polaris is recalling two vehicles, including its Ranger recreational off-highway vehicles and ProXD utility vehicles.

The throttle pedal can return to the idle position more slowly than anticipated once the pedal is released, or it can stick in the depressed position, posing a crash hazard.

If you have one, stop using it and contact a Polaris dealer for a free repair. Call Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or go online.

