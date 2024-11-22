Broken Arrow man worries crumbly road edges pose a risk on 209th Street

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Stephen Cates worries about a stretch of 209th Street between 31st and 41st in Broken Arrow. Bar ditches run down each side of the road with no shoulders. The ditches help drain away water when it rains.

2 News asked Cates how high water gets in the ditches when it rains?

"At times it has topped the road," said Cates.

He then pointed to how water has eroded along and very slightly under parts of the edge of the street.

He said, "With the rain we're having it's being washed out and needs some attention"

He fears the water is causing crumbling that could put drivers and others using the street at risk.

"I'm afraid that with the amount of traffic someone might get hurt going off the side there." Cates said. "With pedestrian traffic on it and bicycles and children are walking down to the store - it's quite dangerous."

Rocks piles and blacktop patches show the road is getting some repair attention, but Cates would like to see more. While watching our news he saw we listen to people's concerns so he contacted us to see if we would find out who is responsible for maintaining this street and if any additional repairs are planned.

We learned Wagoner County Commissioner District One maintains this street. Its office is closed on Fridays so we left a message Nov 22 relaying Cates concerns. As soon as we hear back we'll update this story.

