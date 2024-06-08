Watch Now
Broken Arrow man wants to warn others about threatening text messages

Scammers pretending to be "cartel" members try to scare victims into sending them money
Richard Simons
Posted at 7:30 PM, Jun 07, 2024

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Richard Simons wants to warn others about a scam that popped up on his phone.

First he received a message and inappropriate photos from a woman he didn't know.

After he texted back that he was a family man and not interested; he blocked the number.

A short time later threatening messages started showing up from a different number. The texts claimed to be from a pimp and member of a "cartel." The texts demanded he pay a "fee" for wasting the girl's time then escalated to death threats against him and his family if he didn't pay.

Rather than pay, Simons called Broken Arrow Police to report the threats. He also called the Problem Solvers to warn others not to fall prey to the scheme.

Broken Arrow Police tell us if it happens to you:

  • Don't pay
  • Block the number
  • Report the incident to police, especially if the scammer threatens to harm you

