Blind Tulsa man needs help with prescription problem

TULSA, Okla. — Steve Satterwhite is a resourceful guy. He lost his sight to a rare genetic disease called retinitis pigmentosa. It doesn't keep him from living in his own apartment in East Tulsa filled with Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia.

When the clinic where he usually gets his COPD and heart medications told him it could not fill his prescriptions because he lives in Little Rock, Arkansas, he was confused.

He told 2 News he's never lived there and has lived in the same apartment for the past 8 years and used the same clinic for his medications since 2017.

He added when he called Oklahoma's Department of Human Services, instead of help, he just got passed around or put on hold.

"I talk to one person, I'll have to wait probably 40, 45 minutes," he said, "I get transferred to another person, and I've gotta wait anywhere from 20 minutes to 55 or an hour."

He needed to start over each time, telling the new person why he needed help.

Finally, in frustration, he called the Problem Solvers, and we reached out to our contact at OKDHS. She immediately started an investigation and found the problem with the prescriptions likely isn't on its end, but instead with his Medicare or private insurer that pays the difference between what Medicare covers and what is still owed.

DHS is now getting its Aging team involved to see about connecting Satterwhite with the right folks to straighten out his conundrum. We also connected him with Life Senior Services. It has experts who can help people unravel and understand Medicare's sometimes complicated system.

DHS also recommended the following for others finding themselves in similar circumstances:



Ask your doctor's office to intervene. It may need to provide additional information or verify information that will allow the pharmacy to put the prescription through

Ask the pharmacy to explain why it believes your address is incorrect

Contact your private insurance carrier to make sure there are no errors in your paperwork that may be stopping the pharmacy from filling your medications

