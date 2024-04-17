Beware of tax refund scams after filing

TULSA, Okla. — Just because the tax deadline is now in the rearview mirror doesn’t mean there won't be questions and concerns down the road and more tax scams, too.

2 News talked to Marie, who was almost a victim.

She told the Problem Solvers, “I filed my taxes a few weeks ago, and still haven’t gotten my refund. Then yesterday, I got a call from someone saying people haven’t been getting their refunds because of errors in the system. But he could make sure those errors were taken care of more quickly if I just gave him the information he needed to look up my return. I asked if he could call me back. Is that a good idea? I really need my money.”

Tax experts say absolutely not.

“They are lying, and she is being robbed. It’s that simple,” said Mark Steber, Jackson Hewitt’s Chief Tax Information Officer.

We asked him about scams like that, where victims are contacted by phone, text, or email, and especially whether you got your refund.

Seber warns, “The IRS does not do outreach to make sure you get your money. It’s not part of their policy.”

And Steber said you must have your scam antennas up year-round, not just during tax season.

Don’t get caught off guard, especially since taxes mean big bucks, including for tax thieves.

“When you’re giving away 300 billion with a B, dollars to a hundred million Americans, there’s always going to be stealers. There’s just no debate," Sterber said. "It’s all year, all the time. No shortage of creativity. Just huge boldness.”

Generally, Steber said if you haven’t received your electronically filed tax return and automatically deposited a refund after 3 to 4 weeks, here’s what you should do.

“The first thing you do is go check. Where’s my refund@irs.gov. You’ll need three pieces of information, your social security number, your filing status, single, married, head of household, and your refund amount, and it will tell you exactly where you are in the system.”

This is critical advice to keep folks like Maria from losing a lot of money instead of getting what they’re owed.

It’s important to remember that if you did your federal taxes old school, mailed in the forms, and asked for a paper check refund, it could take at least 6 to 8 weeks, and even as many as 12 weeks, to get your money.

