Positively Oklahoma Update: Watch Paris rock the runway

NEW YORK CITY, New York. — Hot off the runway, we have Paris Epps in her New York Fashion Week runway debut.

You may recall that 2 News featured the Tulsa second grader in Positively Oklahoma as she left to go walk for Ava Presley in New York Fashion Week.

It was part of a prize package she won in the Tiny Miss Princess of America pageant, in which she made history as the first black national title holder.

Paris did so great on the runway that her mom told us she was booked for another show on Juneteenth!

Paris also saw MJ the musical, the Statue of Liberty, and she got to go to the American Girl Doll Store, which the 7-year-old said was her favorite part!

