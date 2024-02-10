Tulsa second grader modeling in New York Fashion Week

OWASSO, Okla. — A Tulsa second grader is making headlines for Black History Month and New York Fashion Week.

"I have big dreams and a big heart," said Paris Epps, who, at seven years old, is blazing a trail with sass, spirit, and sparkly pink boots.

"I was so proud of myself because I made history," said Paris.

"She did. She did. She made history as the first black Tiny Miss Princess of America!" said her mom, Dr. Shavonda Pannell.

The tiny Tulsan wowed the judges in the national pageant competition this past summer, winning the personality, interview, and casual wear categories, among other awards.

"Representation matters, and for other little girls who look like her, seeing Paris do it and knowing they can do it themselves as well, it just opens the gates for other girls who look like her. And not just girls who look like her but all girls," said Dr. Pannell.

"It means if I can do it, they can do it also," said Paris.

As a National Queen, the second grader has spent several months promoting her platform, Paris to the Rescue. "It's is where I increase awareness and adoption for rescue animals because I love all animals and think all animals deserve to be loved," said Paris.

From parades to photoshoots, Paris says she's having a blast. Her title is now taking her on her grandest adventure yet. Paris is New York City bound!

"I'm so excited. I can't wait to go on the plane!" said Paris.

"She gets to walk in New York Fashion Week for Ava Presley, who is the opening number dress national sponsor for Princess of America. She'll get to walk a few times," said Dr. Pannell.

When she arrives in the Big Apple, Paris will have to get down to business. The day she arrives, she'll meet with the designer to find out what she'll wear and have her fitting. The next day, she has an hour to rehearse right before the big show.

"Oh, I think she's going to do amazing. She has never done a runway show before. But that girl can strut," said Dr. Pannell.

Paris has been busy perfecting her prance at home.

"I love to practice because it's just fun when you walk!" said Paris.

Paris and her boots plan to walk around the city. "I'm going to the American Girl Doll store, the Empire State Building, ice skating, and Times Square," she said.

It is an exciting chapter for a little girl who, up to now, had only read of New York in books but is going places.

"I see someone who is going to make a huge difference in the world. I mean, she's unstoppable," said Dr. Pannell.

And while Paris's next stop is New York City, she says her heart belongs to her home state.

"I was born in Oklahoma, and I'm going to stay in Oklahoma," said Paris.

She plans to become an architect someday and always live the life of a Queen. "I'll continue to do pageants until I'm 100 years old!"

Paris will hold her title until July and then plans to compete in another pageant in 2025. We’ll bring you an update on her New York Fashion Week walk later this week.

