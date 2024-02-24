Positively Oklahoma Update: Tomato Man’s Daughter Seedlings

TULSA, Okla. — If this week's warm weather has your green thumb itching, you're not alone. Even the experts are getting moving.

At the Tomato Man's Daughter Heirloom Nursery, Lisa Merrell started the tomato seedling flats this past week.

She posted on social media that the peppers are already going strong. She started them about two weeks ago.

Positively Oklahoma featured this Tulsa nursery in the spring of 2023 here.

The nursery began in 1993 with Darryl Merrell, known as Tulsa's Tomato Man. His legacy is carried on 31 years later by his two daughters, who use the same seed stock.

Lisa and her sister Pam Smitherman tell 2 News their much anticipated 2024 Plant List will be available on their website next week.

They hope to take online orders the first week in March and open for their spring season the second week in April.

