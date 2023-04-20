Tomato man’s daughter celebrates 30 years

TULSA, Okla. — Spring planting season is underway, and one Green Country family has been a go-to spot for Tulsans for decades. Tomato Man's Daughter is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this season.

"Every one of these tomatoes has a story," says owner Lisa Merrell.

And the story of how they came to be, is a love story spanning generations.

"For me to carry on Dad's legacy and to be working with the exact same seeds stock that he started with, and to be able to carry that on just is an honor," says Lisa.

This is a plant nursery with deep Oklahoma roots. Here you'll find 200 Heirloom varieties.

"To be a true Heirloom, you have to be 50 years old or older. The other requirement is that it's open-pollinated, " says Lisa.

Tomato Man's Daughter features more than 80 types of Heirloom tomatoes.

Lisa says, "The most popular variety that we have is the Cherokee Purple. Dad used to tell a story that it's the only tomato that ever made him hoot and holler and do a little jig in the garden!"

But what the Tomato Man's daughter is most proud of is growing tradition.

"Dad started this and became known as the Tomato Man here in Tulsa. He started in 1993. He started as a hobby just because he wanted to have a really great-tasting tomato," says Lisa.

But Darrell Merrell quickly became a man on a mission.

"He ended up getting to educate through TV programs and gardening programs on continuing seed diversity in the United States. He'd always say, 'you don't need to be growing grass. We need to be growing things you can actually eat,'" says Lisa.

When he passed away in 2008, Lisa stepped in to carry on. "He just loved being the Tomato Man, so I had told him, what do you think about me calling it the Tomato Man's Daughter, and he said Lisa girl, I love that idea."

Lisa's nursery sits only a mile away from the Tomato Man's. She's not the only family member here. Lisa's sister Pam joined the team in 2017.

"The question is always, are you the daughter? And my response is, well, yes, but I am not THE daughter, I am the other daughter, and they're like, we didn't know there was another daughter!" laughs Pam Smitherman.

With roots in retail, Pam handles the business and social media side of things. Her help was critical during the pandemic when she created a website for online sales.

The sisters say they grow with organic methods, and the plants are acclimated to Oklahoma weather. You can purchase plants during two seasons: April and May and again in July. Lisa grows over 30,000 plants in her kitchen each season. From there, they go just a few steps to the greenhouses in Lisa's backyard. "I get to come out in my pajamas and tend to all these plants. When we walk in, I say good morning, babies! You look so pretty! We play our music, and we brush them," says Lisa.

The sisters pour a lot of work and love into the plants, just like Dad.

"I know Dad's laughing at us. I know he is so proud," says Pam.

And we think he's smiling as the Tomato Man's Granddaughter is also learning about the family Heirlooms.

"I'm trying to carry that on. Maybe we'll have another generation of that. We can hope. But there’s no pressure," says Lisa.

The Tomato Man's Daughter will have a booth at the Jenks Plant and Herb Festival this weekend. Or you can go to their farm at 2515 West 91st Street in Tulsa.

You can check out their website here.

