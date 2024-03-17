Positively Oklahoma Update: Quilting Angel Anna turns 101

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A pretty incredible Positively Oklahoma birthday wish to pass along. Miss Anna Faye turned 101 this past week.

We introduced you to Miss Anna in our story about the Quilting Angels at Trinity Baptist Church in Sand Springs in April of 2023.

For decades, a group of ladies has been coming together every Tuesday to make and pray over quilts.

When we interviewed Miss Anna last April for our story, we learned she was the ministry's longest-running member. "It makes me feel good to talk with the other girls, and we all get together," said Anna Faye.

The Prayer Quilts are distributed through Lisa Bain Ministries.

While filming our story, Lisa Bain said, "Hundreds and hundreds of patients have been blessed with these quilts, from cancer patients to any illness. We deliver them to veterans, Goldstar families, children in crisis situations, people experiencing homelessness, and baby quilts. It goes far and wide, and the quilts are the star of all we give out."

Miss Anna never misses a quilting session and has handmade hundreds of prayer quilts.

Happy 101st birthday Miss Anna! What an inspiration you are.

You can learn more about the Quilting Angels here.

