'We're so grateful!': OKC Thunder courts build community in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Thunder is building community by building community basketball courts all across the state.

The program is part of the Thunder Community Foundation, or Thunder Cares, as it's known, the charitable arm of the organization.

Josie Brown has experienced the impact firsthand. "I'm very good at guarding people," she said.

At 12 years old, Brown is dreaming big: " I want to be in the WNBA."

She passes the basketball to Jaylon Hasson. He's using lightning speed on the court while repping his favorite team, the Thunder. "I know that the OKC's going to win," said Hasson.

KJRH

Hasson and Brown are summer campers and among thousands who have played on the YouthWorks Thunder Community Court over the years.

"It makes me want to shoot around and stuff," said Hasson.

The outdoor court was built in 2018, thanks to a Thunder Cares contest.

"It was really a God thing. We're so grateful," said YouthWorks co-founder Pastor Chris Beach.

A two-minute video made by campers on their cell phones clinched it.

"They shared how we had a big storm; It knocked down our basketball goals. And the chant that they put in the video was What the storm knocked down--The Thunder can rebuild! What the storm knocked down- The Thunder can rebuild! And they beat out 70 other entities," said Beach.

This outdoor Thunder court is open to anyone at any time.

"One o'clock in the morning, I thought I would drive by. There were teenagers out here, and for me, that jazzes me because you could be out causing trouble, but instead you're out here playing basketball, and for me, that gives me a lot of joy," said Beach.

There are 31 courts across Oklahoma, with three located in Tulsa. The YouthWorks court is at 2750 MLK Boulevard.

Hawthorne Elementary is also home to a Thunder Community Court. Plus, there's a newly refurbished court at B.C. Franklin Park.

Dustin Jaggers, Recreation Program Manager with Tulsa Parks, said, "Tulsa Parks has many, many courts, hundreds of courts, but B.C. Franklin is one of our only Oklahoma City Thunder Courts."

B.C. Franklin is unique in that it has two courts. "Everything's new: new logo, new lanes," said Jaggers.

The fresh paint, nets, and hoops came in the fall of 2024. With that came fresh life.

"It creates the opportunity for us to come out and provide different things for kids- for example, we do basketball camps with the University of Tulsa, and drills and skills for kids in the community," said Jaggers.

The courts are among many Thunder Community Foundation Programs funded by fans, the community, and corporate sponsors.

Vice President of Community Engagement and Executive Director of the Thunder Community Foundation Erin Oldfield said, "Education, health, wellness, and community investment are our core pillars. Community is the heart and soul of what we do. Basketball is certainly the bonus. That's the piece that kind of drives our ability to give back."

Gifting kids like Brown with hoop dreams.

"Being a champion means having a good attitude on the court and just having fun," said Brown.

"No matter how hard you play. It's not about you winning- it's about what you learn," said Kemari Gamble.

A slam dunk for skills that go beyond the baseline.

Sand Springs and McAlester are also home to Thunder Community Courts. Here is a list of them all:



Police Athletic League, OKC Pitts Park, OKC City Rescue Mission, OKC El Reno Youth & Family Services Bethel Acres Community Sports Center Briarwood Elem. School, Moore Plaza Towers Elem. School, Moore Highland East Jr. High, Moore Schilling Park, OKC Hoyte-Shadid Park, Altus Boys & Girls Club , Norman BC Franklin Park, Tulsa Crystal Beach Park, Woodward Washita Valley Park, Chickasha FaithWorks, OKC OKC-County Health Center, OKC River City Park/Case Community Park, Sand Springs Calumet Park, Calumet Fraley Park, Ardmore Don Haskins Park, Enid Tulsa YouthWorks, Tulsa St. Crispin’s, Wewoka Ackley Park, Elk City Lee West Park, Lawton Boise City Park, Boise City Chadick Park, McAlester Means Park, Weatherford Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma Camp Trivera, OKC Hawthorne Elementary, Tulsa Lower Scissortail Park, OKC Mark Twain Elementary, OKC

