Quilting Angels create community prayer quilts

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — While Sundays are for service at Trinity Baptist Church in Sand Springs, Tuesdays are for a sewing sisterhood.

For decades, the Trinity Baptist Quilters have come together for a labor of love.

"God had given these ladies this talent, and they're using it to reach many people," says Cindy Bacon.

Each week, this group gathers to create handmade prayer quilts.

"The little tag that we put on them says they've been prayed over, each thread in them," says group member Mary Hixson.

From pinning to knotting, these works of art are handmade with love. They turn out about a dozen during each of their Tuesday sessions. The group buys the batting and bottom liner but says their fabric needs often appear as answered prayers.

"We've left to go home and found fabric on our doorstep. God sees our needs and makes sure it's filled. It's overflowing," says Hixson.

Friendships are overflowing here too. 100-year-old Anna is the ministry's longest-running member. She always attends every meeting.

"It makes me feel good to talk with the other girls we all get together," says Anna.

This is a unique sisterhood.

"They truly have become our quilting angels," says Lisa Bain with Lisa Bain Ministries.

Once their coverings are complete, Lisa Bain Ministries distributes them to the community in its Resilience Boxes.

"Hundreds and hundreds of patients have been blessed with these quilts, from cancer patients to any illness. We just delivered some to veterans, Goldstar families, children in crisis situations, people experiencing homelessness, and baby quilts. It goes far and wide, and the quilts are the star of all we give out."

While most of these quilts are made to make donated, they can also be purchased. The money raised goes back into the ministry.

Cindy Bacon purchased several during her Christmas shopping.

"I had a lady call me one time, she was crying because she got two quilts from these ladies, and she said, tell the ladies how much I love them. They're warm, I can sit on the patio with my family now, and they're not heavy. It just feels like god's arms are around me," says Bacon.

They're true works of love created by caring hands.

"We're just a loving group that does whatever's needed," says Hixson.

A tight-knit group of women whose love for their craft and others is the common thread.

New members are always welcome to join; you don't have to know how to quilt.

The Trinity Baptist Quilters will hold an annual Quilt Sale on November 3 & 4, 2023. They say you can contact them through Lisa Bain Ministries if you need a quilt or want to buy one. That website is here.

You can also contact the church here.

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.