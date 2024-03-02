Positively Oklahoma Update: Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamp Auditions

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Auditions are now open for Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp, and the clock is ticking.

Submissions are due by 5 p.m. on March 15 for those looking for their time to shine.

2 News sat down with the Broken Arrow native and star of the stage and screen a few summers ago during her annual summer music theatre camp to talk about her road to stardom.

Chenoweth says she looks forward to this camp every year and always has some surprises.

The camp is held at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center.

It will run from July 17-27 this year, and students will be selected based on performance abilities. Applicants must currently be in 8-12 grade and attend the entire camp session.

You can learn more about the camp here.

Watch our Positively Oklahoma interview with the superstar below and read the full story here.

From Broken Arrow to Broadway

